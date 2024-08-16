Car used in Clayton County alleged kidnapping located, police on scene

article

The car involved in the alleged kidnapping has been found.

FOX 5 Atlanta received calls from viewers who reported a high-speed chase was underway in Clayton County.

It appears that chase ended near Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Jonesboro. SkyFOX flew over the scene and was able to confirm that the plate on the car matched the plate number given by Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 5 has a crew on the way to scene and will provide more information as soon as it available.

ORIGINAL

Clayton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Silver Acura TL with Georgia tag SFC0611.

The sheriff's office says a person they believe kidnapped a 2-month-old is driving the car.

The sheriff's office also said that the person should be considered armed and dangerous.

CCSO did not provide any other information about the kidnapping or suspect.

Call 911 if you have seen the car.

FOX 5 Atlanta is reaching out for details.