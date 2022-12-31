Clayton County sheriff to enforce law against New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has warned citizens not to bring celebratory gunfire to the area. Sheriff Levon Allen said he will hold anyone who defies that law while ringing in the New Year accountable.

"What goes up must come down, and there’s nothing celebratory about firing a bullet into the air that could come down into someone’s living room," his announcement began.

For some, it is a tradition to fire an weapon during the holidays, but Sheriff Allen says that tradition is not safe. To combat it, he said he will have 'boots on the ground' to ensure it doesn't happen in his neck of the woods.

"If my deputies catch anyone firing a gun into the sky tonight, they will go to jail," he said.