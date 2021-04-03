Clayton County schools prepare for return of elementary school, special needs students

A spokesperson with Clayton County Public Schools said Friday the district will welcome back students to campuses of in-person learning, beginning April 12.

Returning students include pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth through 12th grade low-incident and self-contained special education students.

The district said about 41% of the elementary school and pre-K have been designated into two groups. Group A will be on-campus Mondays and Wednesdays. Group B will be in class on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fridays will be reserved for virtual learning.

The district is on Spring Break from April 5 to April 9.

The district has not publicly announced plans for the 2021-22 school year.

