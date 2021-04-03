Clayton County schools prepare for return of elementary school, special needs students
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A spokesperson with Clayton County Public Schools said Friday the district will welcome back students to campuses of in-person learning, beginning April 12.
Returning students include pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth through 12th grade low-incident and self-contained special education students.
The district said about 41% of the elementary school and pre-K have been designated into two groups. Group A will be on-campus Mondays and Wednesdays. Group B will be in class on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Fridays will be reserved for virtual learning.
The district is on Spring Break from April 5 to April 9.
The district has not publicly announced plans for the 2021-22 school year.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.