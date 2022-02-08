Clayton County schools police investigate threat to Morrow High School

Clayton County Public Schools said district police are investigating a threat to Morrow High School on Tuesday.

District officials said police activated a safety response plan and began investigating the legitimacy of the threat.

Officials said the investigation was still active and are not providing additional details.

"It is the responsibility of the district to safeguard our most precious resources — our students, faculty, and visitors, as such, safety protocols continue to be deployed," a district statement said.

