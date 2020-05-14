Clayton County remembers officers, deputies killed in the line of duty

Law enforcement officials in Clayton County paused Thursday evening to honor officers and deputies killed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the candlelight vigil was streamed on Facebook during a live ceremony.

“The Candlelight Vigil is a representation of peace, honor, tranquility, respect, and love for those officers we have lost through the years,” the Clayton County Police Department wrote about the event. “For the families of these fallen law enforcement officers, we are forever mindful of the sacrifices of your loved ones. They are always in our hearts and you will always be a part of this family. We shall never forget.”

The Clayton County Police Department and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office honored the following who lost their lives in the line of duty:

• Fred E. Parker – Patrolman - Clayton County Police Department

• Judy Virginia Johnson - Crossing Guard - Clayton County Police Department

• Robert Gerald Bridges – Lieutenant - Clayton County Sheriff’s Office

• Michael Adair Davis – Sergeant - Clayton County Police Department

• Shawn Robert Newlin – Patrolman - Clayton County Police Department

• Richard Joseph Daly - Deputy - Clayton County Sheriff’s Office

• Sean Louis Callahan – Patrolman - Clayton County Police Department

• Darryl Deon Wallace - Patrolman - Clayton County Police Department

Friday is National Peace Officers Memorial Day in the United States.