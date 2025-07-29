Clayton County Public Schools changing take-home device policy for students

article

The Brief Clayton County Public Schools is changing which students will take home devices for the upcoming school year. The new policy will limit those take-home devices to ninth through 12th grade students with "clear agreements and support policies in place." Officials say the new policy will allow its schools to focus "more on instruction and less on technology issues" while also saving the county money on repairs and replacements.



Clayton County Public Schools has announced a new policy for devices that its students take home for the upcoming school year.

Officials say the policy change is happening due to rising costs from lost, damaged, and stolen devices, as well as a push for a more sustainable approach to technology use.

What we know:

Since 2020, the school district has provided students from third to 12th grade with personal devices.

The new policy will limit those take-home devices to ninth through 12th grade students with "clear agreements and support policies in place."

School officials say students in kindergarten through eighth grade will still have access to a device while at school, but they won't take them home.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, the district warned parents about the "Chromebook Challenge" that had been spreading on TikTok.

The challenge involved students purposefully damaging their school-issued Chromebooks by jamming metal objects like paper clips into the charging port.

The act can cause the device to short-circuit, which can in some cases lead to a fire.

Clayton County Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith warned parents that the act of vandalism could have "serious consequences."

What they're saying:

School officials say the new policy will allow its schools to focus "more on instruction and less on technology issues" while also saving the county money on repairs and replacements.

"This decision enables us to uphold our commitment to digital learning while maintaining fiscal responsibility and safeguarding our long-term technology resources," the district said in a release. "Please be assured that we remain committed to providing all students with access to high-quality instruction and the necessary tools to succeed."

What you can do:

Clayton County parents with questions about the new policy should contact their child's school.