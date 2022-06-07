Clayton County principal helps apartment fire victims

Many elementary, middle, and high school students watched their home burn down during a fire at the Ashford at Stoneridge apartments, but West Clayton Elementary School’s principal said they have the entire community behind them.

In less than four hours, dozens of students went from living less than five minutes away from their school to homeless. Dry fire hydrants allowed the fire to spread longer and larger than expected.

"We lost everything you can imagine," Abdul Elsayed said. "We have nothing. We ran with our clothes. My kids didn't even have shoes on their feet."

Abdul Elsayed poses with his wife and four children. (Family photo)

Elsayed has four children ranging in age from 2 to 10. Three of them attend West Clayton Elementary School. The family of six is all spread out now. He is staying with a friend in College Park, the others are with another friend in Marietta.

"If it was just me, I wouldn't worry about it. But I'm worried about my wife and my kids," he said.

The academic year ended three weeks ago, but that does not stop the West Clayton school community from keeping in touch.

A teacher told principal Dr. Edward Williams about that devastating fire as it was happening. Williams says he immediately started making phone calls.

"That's what we're supposed to do. This is a family oriented building. As a principal, that's what we're charged to do," Dr. Williams said.

Dr. Edward Williams, the principal at West Clayton Elementary School, is working to help the family impacted by a massive apartment fire. (FOX 5)

Not even a week later, the Clayton County native has raised nearly $2,000 to help those displaced students and their families. He hopes to raise another $3,000 or more.

Despite losing everything, Elsayed said he and his family are humbled by the community's quick action to keep them afloat.

To contribute to the fire victims’ fund, click here.