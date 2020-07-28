Clayton County police searching for missing 62-year-old woman

Clayton County police are searching for a missing 62-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday in the Riverdale area.

According to police, Silva Holmes disappeared from the 5900 block of Highway 85 Monday night. She's not from the area and walked away on foot.

Holmes has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, manic depression, and bipolar disorder.

She's described as 5'6", 180 pounds, and has gray/white hair with brown eyes.

Police said Holmes was last seen wearing a dark-colored plaid button-up shirt with a red undershirt, red pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information on Holmes' whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.