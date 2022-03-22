Clayton County police search for man accused of breaking into gas station ATM

article

The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a suspect responsible for breaking into an ATM.

Officers said they responded to the Murphy gas station on March 19 on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.

They released an image of a man they said broke into an ATM at the front of the store on March 19 and got into a black Toyota Camry. Police said the car was missing a passenger-side window with tape around the frame. The rear bumper has white paint that appears to have been transferred from another car. There is a dent on the driver's side corner of the rear bumper.

Police think he unsuccessfully tried to break into the same ATM one day earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

