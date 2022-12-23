Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for missing 34-year-old Hampton man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Akevis Walton article

Akevis Walton  (Clayton County Police Department )

HAMPTON, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for missing 34-year-old Hampton man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Akevis Walton was last seen leaving his Heritage Drive residence at noon on Wednesday, the Clayton County Police Department says. He has not returned home since.

Police describe Walton as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing around 213 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing gray pants, black shirt, black hoodie, and black Nike shoes.

Police say Walton has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.