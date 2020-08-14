Clayton County police looking for missing 33-year-old man

Police need your help locating a man who disappeared Thursday night.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Terry Hunton, 33, was last seen walking in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale around 5 p.m.

Hunton, who has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia, is known to visit local gas stations and convenience stores.

August 14, 2020 - Mattie's Call issued for Terry Hunton (Clayton County Police Department)

Hunton is described as 5'10" and weighs about 150 pounds. He's bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hunton's whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 770-477-3550.