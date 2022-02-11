Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County Police issue Mattie's Call in search for missing autistic man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police issued a Mattie's Call as they continue to search for Dejondre Ramdin. (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 22-year-old man. 

Officers went to the 6200 block of Bermuda Street around 7:45 a.m. Friday and learned Dejondre Ramdin was missing. He had last been seen at 5:30 a.m. at his home.

Ramdin has been previously diagnosed with autism and Asperger syndrome, officials said.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Ramdin is described as an African-American male with black hair, brown eyes, weighing around 140 pounds, and approximately 5 ft. 10 in. tall. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans pants, a white hoodie, a blue jean jacket, a black outer jacket, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Ramdin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

