Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call after man didn't return home

The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a man reported missing on Sunday night when he didn't return home.

Police said Alex Ivery left his home at 5 p.m. on Sunday and had not returned by Monday morning.

Police went to the 8000 Block of Dunellen Lane on Sunday when he was reported missing.

Police said he is 6-foot-2 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and dark-colored pants.

Police said he is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Anyone who has contact with Alex Ivery is asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to dial 911.

