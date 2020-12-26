Clayton County police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian

article

Police in Clayton County are investigating after a car struck and killed a pedestrian on Christmas Day.

The Clayton County Police Department said officers responded to Kingswood Circle near Riverdale Road sometime after 7 p.m.

Police said officers found a person that had been struck by a vehicle at the location. That person died from their injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the driver stopped or if any charges will be filed.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

