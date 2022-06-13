Clayton County police arrest man accused of dragging officer with car

article

The Clayton County Police Department arrested a man accused of driving a stolen car and dragging an officer when he tried to escape.

Police said it started as a call for a domestic dispute on Monday morning near the intersection of Chase Court and Collier Road. Police said a man was found in possession of a stolen car.

The suspect tried to run away before getting back into the car and dragging a female officer, according to police. Police said the officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect got back out, according to police, and ran. A K9 officer caught up to the suspect, who was arrested.

Police said recovered a gun at the scene but no officers were injured.

Police haven't identified the man or explained the charges he's facing.