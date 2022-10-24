Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash

article

Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash.

On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license, driving while suspended/revoked, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and following too closely.

Five-car crash kills one person, hospitalizes another

Back in September, officers responded to I-75 at Tara Boulevard going southbound where they discovered one vehicle on its roof, a second vehicle on fire, and multiple others with extensive damage. They deduced that at least five cars had been involved in the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw a man driving a 2005 Dodge Minivan swerve across the interstate, hit three cars parked in the emergency lane and two pedestrians outside their vehicles. According to their reports, the man later identified as Lundy then got out of his car, spoke with one of the victims, then fled the scene.

After the accident, one of the struck drivers died, another was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

Officers were able to get a warrant for Lundy's arrest exactly one week before they took him into custody.