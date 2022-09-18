Five-car crash kills one person, hospitalizes another

Clayton County police are picking up the pieces after a multiple-vehicle collision claims one life and threatens another.

According to officers, at least five vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 Southbound at Tara Boulevard.

One driver died from the injuries they sustained. A second driver was rushed to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition.

In the accident, police say one car was flipped on its hood. Another caught fire. All the other vehicles involved took extensive damage.

Officers are not releasing any identifying information on the drivers and say their investigation is ongoing.