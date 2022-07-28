Officer, suspect hospitalized after multiple shootings in Clayton County, SW Atlanta

A Clayton County police officer and the suspect accused of shooting her are both hospitalized following multiple shootings overnight.

Police say Wednesday night they got multiple calls from 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor at a home on the 7800 block Newbury Drive off Highway 138 threatening to kill herself.

Around 11 p.m., Officer Demika Lloyd responded to the home. Investigators Lloyd she was met by Pryor, who was armed and immediately started shooting. Lloyd was hit multiple times.

Another person in the home called 911 to report the officer was shot. That led to a swarm of other officers descending on the home. They found their injured colleague in the backyard of the home.

Police block off look for clues where officer was shot

Paramedics rushed Lloyd to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last check, she was undergoing surgery but is expected to survive. Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts says Lloyd has been on the force for about a year and a half and works the night shift.

According to investigators, after shooting Lloyd, Pryor jumped in a car and headed north of Interstate 75 into Atlanta.

Atlanta Police tracked her vehicle to the Lakewood Stadium area, locating it on Polar Rock Drive.

Police say they tried to get Pryor to surrender, but when an officer approached the car, she started shooting. Officers returned fire, hitting Pryor multiple times. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No Atlanta officers suffered any injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation of the APD's officer-involved shooting.