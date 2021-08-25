Clayton County officer injured when racer's side mirror clips forearm, police say

article

The Clayton County Police Department said one of its officers narrowly escaped being hit by a street racer early Saturday morning on Highway 42 near Anvilblock Road.

Police said approximately 100 cars were in the area lined up along the roadway with a thick cloud of white smoke in the area from the vehicles burning rubber.

The officer got out of their patrol car to attempt to talk to one of the suspected racers when they sped off.

One racer, driving a 2010-2015 white Chevrolet Camaro with black stripes, clipped the officer, who was standing on the shoulder of the road, with their passenger-side mirror.

The Clayton County Police Department said the officer had minor injuries and the side mirror was detached from the car.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

