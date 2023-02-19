Clayton County 'most wanted' suspect caught hiding at home

Clayton County police believe they have finally caught a suspect on Clayton County's most wanted list.

On Feb. 19 around 3:09 p.m., an officer who was patrolling the 5800th block of Riverdale Road in Riverdale said she spotted a group of men standing in a parking lot where multiple stolen vehicles have been dumped in the past, according to officials.

The officer said she immediately recognized two of the man as subjects wanted out of Clayton County. One of them, later identified as 21-year-old Quantavious Jamahd Greene, was listed at number nine on the sheriff's ‘Most Wanted’ list. The other was a 16-year-old juvenile.

The officer called for backup. But soon after, the group fled the scene.

The 16-year-old was not located. Police claim his mother showed up to the scene and threw off the chase.

Greene was apprehended at his home. Police said they found him hiding upstairs in his grandmother's room.

Greene was wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and violation of probation.

He was arrest without incident.