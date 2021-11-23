Police: Clayton County woman missing for over 2 months

article

Clayton County police are asking the public to help them find a 55-year-old woman who has been missing for over two months.

Officials say 55-year-old Stephanie Henry was last seen around noon on Sept. 21 before leaving her home on the 1500 block of Flicker Road in Jonesboro.

According to police, Henry has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The missing woman is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Henry was wearing when she went missing, though officials say she may be with her beige 2004 Chevrolet Classic with the Georgia tag PVV7710.

If you have any information about where Henry could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

