Police: Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Clayton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need the public's help searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Officials say 13-year-old Jackson Forehand has been missing since before 6:17 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen around the 400 block of Hampton Road in Hampton, Georgia.

Forehand, who officials say has been diagnosed with ADHD, is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The missing teenager was last known to be wearing a camouflage jacket, red sweater, blue jeans with tan pants underneath, and black water boots.

If you have any information that could help with the search for Forehand, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

