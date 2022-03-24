Missing Clayton County teen last seen working at Chic-fil-A, police say

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing after leaving for work Tuesday.

Officials say on Tuesday, 17-year-old Brayiante Nicholson went to work at a metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A and never returned home.

Nicholson is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

The missing teenager was last known to be wearing her Chick-fil-A uniform.

If you have any information on where Nicholson could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

