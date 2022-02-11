Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County man reported missing for a week, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Clayton County
Cory Maxwell (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for help finding a 26-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 26-year-old Cory Maxwell of Jonesboro.

Officials say Maxwell was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at his home on the 9500 block of Briar Creek Lane.

According to officials, the missing man suffers from mental disabilities.

Maxwell is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 145 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt.

If you have any information that could help in the search for Maxwell, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

