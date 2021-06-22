Clayton County man reported missing after leaving hospital

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a man who has been missing since leaving a hospital on Monday.

Officials say 37-year-old Dontrell Johnson was last seen around Upper Riverdale Road after leaving Southern Regional Hospital shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to police, Johnson has been diagnosed with Acute Psychosis and could be in an unclear state of mind at the time he disappeared. It is not known what way he was traveling.

The missing man is described as around 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.

If you have any information on where Johnson could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

