Clayton County man competing in annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

A former basketball player from Morrow in Clayton County is competing in the famous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Gideon Oji, 32, played basketball at Clayton State University. Since then, he has made a name for himself in the world of competitive eating. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-9 inches tall, Oji has participated in numerous eating competitions, earning recognition and setting records along the way.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Gideon Oji is announced as the winner of the Hot Dog Eating Contest with Nathan's & Major League Eating presented by Times Square Arts at Times Square on May 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/G Expand

Oji is well-known for his performances in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, where he has been a consistent competitor since 2015. His best finish was in 2016 when he consumed 38 hot dogs, securing fourth place. In recent years, he has consistently placed in the top ten.

In addition to his hot dog eating feats, Oji holds several world records in competitive eating. These include consuming 25.5 16-ounce containers of kale in eight minutes, 10 pounds of baked beans in one minute and 45 seconds, 1.3125 gallons of green chile stew in six minutes, and two pounds of sliced bologna in 52 seconds.

Originally from Zaire, Nigeria, Oji is currently ranked 7th in the world by Major League Eating.

The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is always held on July 4. The women's competition starts at 10:45 a.m. ET and the men's starts at 12 p.m. The women's competition is shown on ESPN3 and the men's competition is shown on ESPN2. Read more about it here.

The annual contest began in 1972 at the original location of Nathan's Island on Coney Island, New York. Major League Eating has managed the event since 1997. During the event, participants must eat as many Nathan's Famous hot dogs in buns as the can within a 10-minute period. Each contestant gets their own scorekeeper.

Joey Chestnut from California is the top male champion of all time with 15 titles to his name. However, he is not competing this year.

Here is a complete list of men competing this year:

2024 men’s competitors

Geoffrey Esper

James Webb

Nick Wehry

Patrick Bertoletti

Gideon Oji

Darrien Thomas

Derek Hendrickson

Max Stanford

George Chiger

Takuya Yamamoto

Miki Sudo from Las Vegas is the top female champion of all time with 8 titles to her name.

2024 women’s competitors

Miki Sudo (Women’s defending champion)

Michelle Lesco

Cherish Brown

Larell Mele

Katie Prettyman

Julie Goldberg

Tandra Childress

Ellen Straub

Mayoi Ebihara

Winners of the hot dog eating contest get a $20,000 cash prize.