Fugitive squad tracks down man who threatened, kidnapped woman in front of her kids

Clayton County police have released details in a domestic disturbance that led to an arrest on Saturday.

The police and sheriff's department said they worked together to track down Joseph Lee after an investigation revealed he held a woman at gunpoint, threatening to kill her in front of her children before attempting to kidnap her and steal her vehicle when she escaped.

Seven warrants were issued for Lee's arrest. He was later taken into custody by Chief Deputy LeVon Allen and Clayton County's Elite Fugitive Squad at a local hotel.

Lee was charged with aggravated assault, entering a car with intent to commit theft, interference with custody, terroristic threats, simple battery, kidnapping and cruelty to children.

The victim is healing from a broken ankle police said she received when she jumped out of the stolen vehicle Lee had forced her into.