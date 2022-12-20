Expand / Collapse search
7-month-old Clayton County boy reported missing by mother

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Jonha Harrison article

Jonha Harrison (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 7-month-old boy who has not been seen in about a week.

Jonha Harrison’s mother gave her son to a man named "Josh," who she thought at the time was the infant father, officers with the Clayton County Police Department say.

When it was determined that he was not the father, he and the child’s mother agreed to allow his cousin to take care of the child since she was not able to at the time, police say.

The mother tells police she made contact with the cousin via Facetime and got to see her son on Dec. 14.

She tells police she was supposed to pick up the infant on Monday, but the cousin never showed up and she can now not find them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.