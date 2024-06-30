Clayton County Jail without AC during heat wave

Inmates at the Clayton County Jail have been going without air conditioning as temperatures rise around the metro Atlanta area. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office confirmed a malfunction with the HVAC units at the jail.

While some areas of the jail are as low as 79.5 degrees, other areas are a whopping 90.7 degrees. The average daily temperature inside has been 72. This is all amid a heat wave across the east coast.

The sheriff's office said that CGL Facility Management, LLC., which was contracted by the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, is responsible for providing the facility maintenance and management services. They were already contacted to fix the issue.

Through a preliminary investigation, it appeared a valve to the chillers was closed, which caused the high temperatures.

The valve has since been reopened, and the situation is being monitored.

The sheriff's office said they would continue to follow up with CGL throughout the night.