Clayton County Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter

Longtime Clayton County Firefighter Lieutenant Veasley has died, officials announced Saturday.

"It is with profound sadness that I am sharing this news. Lieutenant Collin Veasley passed away this morning," Department Chief Landry Merkison said in a statement.

Lieutenant Veasley served for more than 25 years, officials said.

Details surrounding Lt. Veasley's passing were not immediately made available.

