Clayton County Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
article
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Longtime Clayton County Firefighter Lieutenant Veasley has died, officials announced Saturday.
"It is with profound sadness that I am sharing this news. Lieutenant Collin Veasley passed away this morning," Department Chief Landry Merkison said in a statement.
Lieutenant Veasley served for more than 25 years, officials said.
Details surrounding Lt. Veasley's passing were not immediately made available.
____
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement