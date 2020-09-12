Clayton County deputy placed on leave during investigation into arrest video

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into a video making the rounds on social media.

The video, which was shared on Instagram, shows a deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill said.

The department says that Hill has placed the deputy on administrative leave.

"Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been ongoing since 8 p.m.," a statement from the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials have not released the name of the deputy or the man involved or said what led up to when the video starts.

