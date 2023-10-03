Clayton County commissioner says she was given date rape drug at community event

article

A Clayton County commissioner is claiming she was drugged at an event in Morrow last weekend.

Felicia Franklin posted on her Facebook page that her doctors think she was given gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), which is more commonly known as the date rape drug.

Franklin did not say which event she was attending when she was allegedly drugged. She did say that she did not leave the facility where the event was being held until Morrow EMT professionals arrived and rendered emergency support.

Franklin says she will be working with authorities to ensure that justice is served and she will be advocating for improved safety measures at events like the one she attended.