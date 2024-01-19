Clayton County chairman announces plan to run for sheriff

article

The current chairman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, Jeffrey E. Turner, has announced that he is running for Clayton County sheriff in the upcoming election.

Turner moved to Clayton County with his family in 1978.

After receiving his diploma at Morrow High School, he graduated from West Georgia College in 1986 where he earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Criminal Justice, according to a press release.

He earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University.

Turner began his career with Clayton County in 1987 as a patrolman with the Clayton County Police Department.

As a new hire, he was one of only four African-American officers on the police force. Following 20 years of loyal service to Clayton County, then Assistant Chief Jeffrey E. Turner was appointed as the first African-American Chief of the Clayton County Police Department on March 20, 2007.

During his time as chief, Turner reportedly implemented innovative programs that improved public safety and reduced crime in the county. In addition, as chief of police, Turner initiated and acquired National Accreditation for the Clayton County Police Department and is a graduate of the 217th Session of the F.B.I. National Academy.

As chairman of the Board of Commissioners, he is responsible for its daily operations.

"I am running for Clayton County Sheriff because I believe in transparency and building strong relationships between law enforcement and the community," said Turner. "I am committed to working with residents, businesses, and community leaders to improve safety in Clayton County and the county jail."

Turner says his campaign will focus on accountability, mental health, safety and transparency.

Last year, an executive assistant for Turner was charged by the GBI for sending fake threatening letters to herself and Turner. Dr. Katrina Holloway told FOX 5 that it was Turner who typed the threatening letters and asked her for stamps.

Turner vehemently denied the accusations.

Levon Allen is the current sheriff for Clayton County. He became sheriff after Victor Hill was found guilty of violating the rights of 6 inmates while they were under his supervision and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

The General Primary Election for Clayton County Sheriff will take place on May 21, 2024.