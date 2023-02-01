Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman

The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened.

On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.

Dr. Holloway said she can’t believe she is in the middle of such a complicated mess.

She said for four years, she bent over backwards to serve Chairman Turner and believes she was duped in the end.

CLAYTON COUNTY CHAIRMAN FORMER SECRETARY MAKES FIRST APPEARANCE ON THREAT CHARGES

"I was dedicated, loyal, went above and beyond. I always had his back, front, whatever," the emotional 52-year-old said.

Dr. Katrina Holloway said that devotion to her former boss landed her in the middle of a bizarre story, and facing a judge in the Clayton County Jail this week.

Holloway spoke with FOX 5 Atlanta's Aungelique Proctor over the phone, claiming her innocence. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

In a phone interview with FOX 5, she alleged it was Turner who typed fake threatening letters to her and himself, and then asked her for two stamps.

She claimed she remembered seeing him with the two blank envelopes.

"I don't question. I'm his executive assistant, and if you have an executive assistant and they ask you to do something, you do it," Dr. Holloway affirmed.

"I did not know, the envelope was blank. It didn't even have an address on there," Holloway revealed.

The 52-year-old said she regrets that she wrongly assumed outgoing Sheriff Victor Hill wrote the threatening letters because the two lawmen did not see eye-to-eye.

She said she has cooperated with the GBI, interviewed twice with them and wanted the agency to find out who was responsible. She recalls how she said Chairman Turner reacted when she told him last week that the GBI was charging her with making false statements and filing a false police report.

"He told me, when I let him know what was going on ... that I was gonna be charged, he was like... Let me see what's going on... I got to protect my reputation. So you would rather I take the fall...take the rap? All because you got an obsession and such hatred and vendetta towards Victor?" she questioned.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Chairman Jeff Turner released a statement refuting Holloway's claims. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

After Holloway’s arrest, Chairman Turner fired back Tuesday, releasing a statement saying:

"I vehemently deny the allegations being made by Dr. Holloway and a few fellow Commission board members. I do plan to pursue civil action against Dr. Holloway and anyone else who chooses to purposely lie on me or scandalize my name."

The fired executive assistant said there are just no words to describe how she feels.

"I feel betrayed to the damn highest. I have never in my entire life been betrayed on this level," she said.

In a Monday news release, the GBI stated: "There have been several allegations made by Clayton County officials of alleged evidence that will implicate more people in this investigation. So far, no evidence has been provided to the GBI."

Dr. Holloway told FOX 5 the GBI has contacted her again and wants to interview her a third time in connection with this case.