Police: 'Dangerous' carjacking suspects caught in College Park raid

Two men wanted for carjacking are behind bars after police arrest four men in College Park during an early Tuesday morning raid.

The SWAT team set off a flash-bang grenade at an apartment complex on Lakemont Drive in College Park. Police from College Park, South Fulton, East Point, Fairburn and Fulton County Schools moved in and arrested Donsheldon Lowe and Jamal Penson. The men were wanted for a May 9th carjacking in Clayton County.

"These are dangerous people," said College Park Police Department Lt. Cody Smith. "Very risky operation."

Smith tells FOX 5 Lowe tried to get away.

"One of the offenders jumped out of the window and was taken into custody," he said.

Officers got a tip from neighbors, many of whom were too scared to come forward. But some finally did.

"We found spent shell casings around back. People were firing off weapons in the community recklessly," Smith said. "We did recover two stolen handguns in the apartment."

Police also arrested Jaedyn Tyler on a weapons charge and Jalyn Watkins for theft.

Lowe and Penson are charged with carjacking. Penson is also charged with aggravated assault.