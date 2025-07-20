Clayton County 17-year-old shot in the head while mowing lawn
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Clayton County, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Saturday at about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Villa Way, which is just outside the city limits of Jonesboro.
Officers found the teen unresponsive. Medical staff took him to a local hospital.
The latest update from the police is that the teen was in critical condition.
What they're saying:
The victim's brother spoke with FOX 5 news at the scene. He said his brother didn't live at the house where the shooting happened, but was there mowing the lawn.
What we don't know:
Police said there is no information on suspects or motives at this time.
The Source: Information in this article came from Clayton County police and speaking with the teen's brother.