2 injured in Clarkston apartment shooting
article
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Two people were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting at a Clarkston apartment complex.
Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the Clarkston Station apartments located at 3600 Montreal Creek Circle. Clarkston police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to an area hospital.
Clarkston police investigate a double shooting at an apartment complex on June 14, 2022. (FOX 5)
A second man was found nearby a short time later and was also taken to the hospital for his wounds.
Information about a possible shooter was not immediately available.
A motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.