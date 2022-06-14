Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County
3
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

2 injured in Clarkston apartment shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:59PM
Clarkston
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clarkston police investigate a double shooting at an apartment complex on June 14, 2022. article

Clarkston police investigate a double shooting at an apartment complex on June 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Two people were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting at a Clarkston apartment complex.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the Clarkston Station apartments located at 3600 Montreal Creek Circle. Clarkston police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to an area hospital.

Clarkston police investigate a double shooting at an apartment complex on June 14, 2022.

Clarkston police investigate a double shooting at an apartment complex on June 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

A second man was found nearby a short time later and was also taken to the hospital for his wounds.

Information about a possible shooter was not immediately available.

A motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.