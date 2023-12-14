Clark Atlanta University establishes first-ever student chapter of SMPTE at a HBCU

Clark Atlanta University has made history by establishing the first-ever student chapter of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) at a historically Black college or university (HBCU).

The SMPTE student chapter at Clark Atlanta University will serve as a hub for students to stay updated on the latest technologies and trends in the rapidly evolving fields of motion pictures and television. In addition to providing educational resources, the chapter will organize networking events to facilitate connections with industry professionals.

The initiative is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for their future careers in media and entertainment. By fostering a community of learning and collaboration, the SMPTE student chapter at Clark Atlanta University is expected to play a pivotal role in preparing students for success in the dynamic and competitive industry.