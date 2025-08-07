Civil rights groups demand internal Atlanta police records for 2 officers

article

The Brief Civil rights groups demand internal APD records on off-duty conduct. Officers Garrett Rolfe and Melvin Potter cited in recent incidents. Groups question APD’s hiring, oversight, and disciplinary practices.



Two civil rights organizations are reportedly calling on the Atlanta Police Department to release internal records they say could reveal a troubling pattern of misconduct by off-duty officers.

What we know:

The National Police Accountability Project and the Southern Center for Human Rights are specifically citing recent incidents involving Officers Melvin Potter and Garrett Rolfe. They are also requesting files related to the four Atlanta PD recruits who were let go after an incident at a local nightclub.

Rolfe is currently on administrative leave and facing a simple battery charge after a reported bar fight. Potter, meanwhile, remains on paid leave after fatally shooting a man last year while off duty.

Potter shot 38-year-old Devon Anderson outside of a bar on Old National Highway. At the time of the shooting, he was reportedly on probation for a DUI arrest in Coweta County in 2021. He was placed on paid leave while an investigation was conducted.

Rolfe shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in 2020 outside a Wendy's restaurant along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta. He was initially fired and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The prosecution dropped all charges in August 2022 and the shooting was determined to be justified.

Four Atlanta police recruits were dismissed dur to off-duty misconduct last month outside a nightclub in East Point. One of the recruits, Wendy Celestin, allegeldy fired multiple shots outside the U-Bar.

What they're saying:

The two organizations have requested disciplinary records, incident reports, termination files, and documentation of any prior employment issues or conduct concerns related to the officers involved. They say the information is key to evaluating how APD handles allegations of misconduct and whether current procedures are adequate to ensure accountability.

"Officers who abuse power — whether in uniform or at a bar after hours — are a threat to public safety," said Tiffany Roberts, attorney and Director of Public Policy at the Southern Center for Human Rights. "We’re demanding records because Atlanta residents deserve to know who’s policing their communities, and what happens when those officers cross the line."

NPAP and SCHR are urging the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety and Legal Administration to convene a formal hearing or special work session. The proposed hearing would focus on APD’s handling of off-duty misconduct, disciplinary delays, and the lack of transparency that continues to erode public trust.