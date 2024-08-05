article

An Atlanta police officer has been charged in connection with an early morning shooting outside a bar in South Fulton.

Melvin Potter was charged with obstruction and was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Potter was leaving a bar in the 5000 block of Old National Highway around 1 a.m. on Monday. Investigators say he was walking someone to their car when he got into an argument with another group of people.

The argument escalated, and shots were fired, at least one of which struck 38-year-old Devon Anderson. Investigators say Potter fired those shots.

Anderson was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators say more charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Potter was relieved of duty after learning about the shooting.

The GBI is asking anyone with information about the case to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Atlanta at 770-388-5019 or anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

