City of Roswell restricting access to Vickery Creek near waterfall

The city of Roswell is attempting to stop people from accessing the water around the popular Vickery Creek waterfall in Roswell.

Signs were put up late last week that read, "No water access. Trail use only. Trespassers will be prosecuted."

According to the city, the new rule is necessary to keep guests safe and protect the natural environment.

However, people were still able to cross the covered bridge and access the waterfall from the other side, since the land on that side of the creek is owned by the U.S. National Park and not the city of Roswell.

Many people have voiced their displeasure on social media, calling it an "overreach" and asking how they are going to "close down nature." They are also questioning how the city can restrict people from playing in the water when all navigable waterways in Georgia are owned by the state.

Not everyone disagrees with the new rule, saying, "Best decision to preserve our historic areas," "This is great! I love it! It's been ruined with all the people lately," and "Sad, but if necessary, then I support."

Additionally, people are offering suggestions on how to control crowds, including charging for parking.