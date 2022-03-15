City of Lilburn criticizes CSX Transportation for 'traffic apocalypse'

article

"Routine maintenance" on railroads in Gwinnett County resulted in severe traffic gridlock that has angered residents as well as city officials.

On Monday, the Lilburn Police Department urged resident to call CSX Transportation's customer service hotline after multiple crossing closed roads for track maintenance.

The following day, a spokesperson for the city of Lilburn accused CSX of ignoring suggestions from Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley, who allegedly recommended CSX stagger railroad closings to lessen the impact of the closures. The city said it received no response.

"Yesterday, we had an 83-year-old woman call us, in tears, because she was afraid she was going to get lost in the detours," Hedley said. "Her strife, and the frustrations of so many others, could have been avoided had there been more cooperation and partnership with the railroad."

Traffic backed up on a busy road in Lilburn after CSX closed a crossing on March 14, 2022, for railroad maintenance. (Provided by Lilburn Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

"CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate," wrote CSX Media Relations Manager Sheriee S. Bowman in an email to officials with the City of Lilburn. "We apologize to the City of Lilburn for any inconveniences caused to motorists as a result of our crossing maintenance program."

The city demanded "greater communication" from CSX, but it's unclear how the city would respond to future incidents.

"Please rest assured the City of Lilburn will do its part to negate even the slightest possibility of this occurring again," City Manager Bill Johnsa said in a statement. "Let’s ensure that this is the last ‘traffic apocalypse’ due to railroad maintenance. It’s vital for the safety of our residents, visitors and other motorists who use our roadways."

