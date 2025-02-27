City of Mulberry, Gwinnett County fight over services reaches Georgia Capitol

The Brief An argument between the newly-formed city of Mulberry and Gwinnett County over services continued at the Georgia Capitol during a House hearing. Both sides were speaking ahead of a vote on a bill that would require the county to provide code enforcement and permitting services while the city transitioned over two years. The Mulberry mayor claimed that the county has attempted to stop the city from going forward with lawsuits, leadership no-shows, and canceled building permits.



The battle between the newly-formed city of Mulberry and Gwinnett County over services has continued at the Capitol.

Representatives took their arguments to the House of Representatives Intragovernmental Coordination Committee during a hearing on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Advocates had worked for two years to create Mulberrry, which they argued would help curb growth in the area.

Last February, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that allowed residents of the northeast corner of the county to decide if they wanted to create their own city.

At the ballot box, 57% of voters - or a little more than 4,500 - approved the incorporation.

The newest fight between the county and the city comes over services. City officials sent a legal notice to the Gwinnett County government last year saying the city should handle the collection of certain taxes, licensing some permits, and code enforcement. The city claims that it is legally prohibited from providing those services.

A new Senate bill was filed this term that would require Gwinnett County to recognize Mulberry as a city and provide those services during its two-year transition period.

What they're saying:

Speaking during the committee hearing, Mulberry Mayor Michael Coker said that the county has attempted to stop the city from going forward with lawsuits, leadership no-shows, and canceled building permits.

"I feel like I'm in a mafia movie," Coker said. "As the Mayor of the City of Mulberry, my number one priority is the safety and the well-being of my citizens."

He said that the bill would ensure a smooth transition for the city.

"We did not pick this fight. I have lived my entire life in Gwinnett County. I want both Mulberry and Gwinnett County to succeed. This bill allows us to do that," he said.

The other side:

Gwinnett County Attorney Michael Ludwiczak said that lawmakers should allow the county and city to come to their own resolution inside of making a law.

"I propose … that the issues should be addressed not by the imposition of a legislative solution, but by an agreement prepared and approved by the parties themselves," he said.

Ludwiczak said the county sent a proposed agreement to Mulberry's attorneys prior to the hearing.

What's next:

The bill passed the committee and now heads to the full House for consideration.

If passed, it will head to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk for his signature.