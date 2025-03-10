City of Cumming employee killed in city facility parking lot Monday morning

article

A City of Cumming employee was fatally struck by a truck early Monday morning in the parking lot of the Cumming Utilities Water Distribution facility on Dahlonega Highway, officials confirmed.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on March 10. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but the employee was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released the individual’s name.

City officials expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the tragedy as devastating for the tight-knit municipal team.

What they're saying:

"The City of Cumming is very much a family, and we are all in shock and utterly heartbroken following this morning’s tragedy," officials said in a statement. "We ask for the community to join us in prayer for the family and friends of our lost employee, as well as for our entire City of Cumming family."

What we don't know:

Further details, including the cause of the collision and any potential ongoing investigations, have not yet been disclosed. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the investigation.