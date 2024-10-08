City leaders approves agreement to bring Peach Drop back to Atlanta

article

Atlanta is one step closer to ringing in the new year with its iconic Peach Drop.

At a meeting on Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a $650,000 agreement with Live Nation Entertainment.

The money would pay for production services for the New Year's Eve event at Underground Atlanta. Those include managing the stage and set-up, artist green rooms, VIP holding areas, audio and visual production, fireworks, and more.

Officials say they need the help of Live Nation to secure performers and partners for the event quickly.

The event was canceled in 2019 due to venue issues and was further disrupted in 2020 and 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the event did not take place because funds were redirected to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. However, the celebration returned in 2023, featuring performances by artists like Da Brat, YoungBloodZ, Jagged Edge, and Jermaine Dupri.

Over the years, the Peach Drop has showcased notable performers, including Ludacris, Little Richard, Janelle Monáe, and Miranda Lambert.