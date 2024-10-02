Citizen reports body to Cobb County police Wednesday morning

A death investigation is underway in the 200 block of Lake Somerset Crest NW in the Marietta area, according to Cobb County police.

The police department says their officers responded to the location after a citizen reported they saw the body of a deceased person in the area.

Cobb's Crimes Against Persons Unit also responded to investigate the death.

At this time, it is unknown if foul play was involved.

Additionally, the police department has not released any information about the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.