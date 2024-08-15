Cirque du Soleil’s 'Corteo' returns to Gas South Arena

Who needs a Big Top when you’ve got an entire arena in which to stage a Cirque du Soleil show?

Cirque du Soleil’s "Corteo" opens today at Duluth’s Gas South Arena and runs for six performances through Sunday, Aug. 18. The show is one of the most popular in Cirque du Soleil history, thrilling more than 10 million audience members around the world since it first premiered in Montreal in 2005. And yes, metro Atlanta audiences are among those millions of spectators; "Corteo" previously took over the Duluth arena in 2018 for a successful engagement (during which Good Day Atlanta spent a live morning with the incredible performers).

So, what’s "Corteo" about? The show centers on a clown named Mauro imagining his own funeral. If that sounds grim, don’t worry — it’s anything but. Mauro dreams up a burial that involves a festive procession, which means the kind of vibrant, colorful evening you’d expect from Cirque du Soleil. The show is uniquely staged, with a central stage and seats on either side, giving audiences a view of the performers…and each other.

Showtimes for "Corteo" are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on tickets, click here.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Gas South Arena (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth) getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the "Corteo" cast creates magic. Click the video player in this article to check it out!