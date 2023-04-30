Cinco de Mayo celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

Cinco de Mayo is a popular holiday celebrated on May 5 to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French in the Ballet of the Puebla in 1862. There are multiple bars and restaurants in the metro Atlanta and North Georgia area that are celebrating the holiday this year. Here are a few:

Alma Cocina with locations in downtown Atlanta and Buckhead are celebrating CInco de Mayor with $7 strawberry margs, $5 pineapple express shots and $4 Tecates.

Chido & Padre's in Buckhead is celebrating from 2 p.m. until late. Their "epic" celebration will feature chef-driven Mexican cuisine, killer margaritas and more. They are accepting limited reservations and then seating with be first-come, first-served.

CT Cantina & Taqueria at Halycon in Forsyth will feature premium margaritas, their classic menu items and hotdogs from The Original Hot Dog Factory at their Cinco de Mayo party. There will also be stilt walkers, talented jugglers, balloon twisters, baton twirlers and face painting for children.

Eclipse di Luna at Halcyon Forsyth will have a Cinco de Mayo Festival featuring a taco station, drink specials from multiple bars, and Mexican souvenir giveaways. Several DJs will be spinning tunes from 1 p.m. until 2 a.m. and there will be live music from a local band between 7 and 10 p.m.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern at Halcyon in Alpharetta is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a party at its patio bar. Starting at 6:30 p.m. rain or shine, guests will enjoy festive dancing to the Latin seven-piece band "Catalina Sabrosa" and margaritas and taco specials.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern at Halycon in Forsyth will have flavorful taco and margarita specials and entertainment by Catalina Sabrosa, a live Latin seven-piece band. Reservations are encouraged but not required.

O'Charley's multiple locations is celebrating Cinco de Mayor with $5 chicken tender nachos and $5 MargOritas.

Pure Taqueria Inman Park is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with food and drink specials all weekend long. Specials include lamb carnitas with blue corn tortillas, Argentinian chipotle shrimp, Mexican street corn, and more. There will be live music and a DJ.

Pure Taqueria Brookhaven is also celebrating Cinco de Mayo. They will be open their regular hours and serving food and drink specials through Sunday. There will also be live music and a DJ on May 5 and live music again on May 6.

Rreal Tacos—with locations in Midtown, West Midtown, Chamblee, and Sandy Springs—offers the authentic taste of Mexican street food along with a selection of more than 200 tequilas and over 100 mezcals. Guests can start the dining experience with seasoned elote, and for the main course choose from the variety of tacos topped with fresh meats or quesadillas created with ingredients sourced from Mexico. While the meal is being prepared, Rreal Tacos spices up the fiesta with a selection of handcrafted margaritas or other cocktails. Reservations can be made online.

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina celebrates for five days with Cinco Days of Cinco. From May 3-7, all locations are offering $7 El Jimador margaritas and 32-ounce Dos Equis drafts for $7. Guests can take the fiesta home with to-go orders placed online.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce. lupiani@fox.com.

