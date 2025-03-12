Cigarette starts fire at Roswell auto shop, 5 vehicles damaged
ROSWELL, Ga. - A fire at a Roswell auto shop left multiple vehicles damaged on Tuesday.
Officials say the blaze happened around 3:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on the 11000 block of Alpharetta Highway.
What we know:
According to the Roswell Fire Department, a cigarette ignited flammable liquids in the parking lot.
Firefighters quickly contained the flames before they could spread to the business' building.
The fire on Alpharetta Highway (Roswell Fire Department
In total, five vehicles were damaged in the fire. One bystander was injured and is expected to recover.
What they're saying:
"Always properly extinguish cigarettes and dispose of them in designated containers," the Roswell Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "Flammable liquids and heat sources can create dangerous conditions in seconds."
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a Facebook post by the Roswell Fire Department.