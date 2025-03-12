Cigarette starts fire at Roswell auto shop, 5 vehicles damaged

article

A fire at a Roswell auto shop left multiple vehicles damaged on Tuesday.

Officials say the blaze happened around 3:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on the 11000 block of Alpharetta Highway.

What we know:

According to the Roswell Fire Department, a cigarette ignited flammable liquids in the parking lot.

Firefighters quickly contained the flames before they could spread to the business' building.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The fire on Alpharetta Highway (Roswell Fire Department

In total, five vehicles were damaged in the fire. One bystander was injured and is expected to recover.

What they're saying:

"Always properly extinguish cigarettes and dispose of them in designated containers," the Roswell Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "Flammable liquids and heat sources can create dangerous conditions in seconds."