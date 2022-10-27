Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home

article

Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home.

Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia.

According to investigators, relatives found a letter from Harris saying that she was leaving, but not be gone for too long. She does not have her cellphone with her.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and, while her hair is naturally black, she may be wearing a turquoise wig.

Harris was last known to be wearing a blue shirt, gray sweatpants, an a black bonnet.

If you have information on where Cierrah Harris could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.